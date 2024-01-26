featured news

Loganair chief executive announces shock departure

January 26, 2024 at 11:12 am

Jonathan Hinkles has stepped down as Loganair’s chief executive with immediate effect, after more than seven years at the helm of the regional airline.

The shock departure was announced on Thursday evening, with the swift exit coming as a surprise to many.

Mr Hinkles said leading the largest regional airline in the UK had taken its toll and believed the time to be right for a fresh challenge — for himself and for Loganair.

“It serves no-one well for there to be a prolonged period of farewells, uncertainty and indecision in leadership. With all that in mind, I left the building for the final time a few hours ago.”

Earlier in the day, he had participated in occasions to mark the sending off of Loganair’s Saab 340 aircraft and Captain Eddie Watt, Loganair’s longest serving pilot.

The airline has come under-fire in recent years for its reliability record, with continued delays, disruptions and cancellations leading to widespread criticism.

Loganair have said that the airline agreed to the “exceptional request” from Mr Hinkles to step down with immediate effect.

Reacting to the news, Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur said that despite the problems Loganair has faced, Mr Hinkles’ departure was nonetheless disappointing.

He said: “There is no question that Loganair needs to improve its recent record when it comes to delays and disruption as well as in its communications with customers.

“However, Jonathan Hinkles deserves great credit for the progress he made in addressing serious and widespread problems that beset the airline when he returned to Loganair back in 2016.

“I wish him well in whatever he does next and will be seeking an early meeting with his successor.”

Share this:

Tweet

