In this week’s The Orcadian

January 26, 2024 at 10:02 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.

On the front page, we report on the avalanche of community spirit during last week’s snow.

Also, there is news from NHS Orkney about some of the cost cutting measures now underway at the health authority.

More inside:

Orkney wins superstar’s heart.

‘Community service’ for Stromness Academy pupils?

Tourist tax gains initial backing from MSPs.

Fun, Footloose and almost showtime…

Drop-in to share plans for 65 new homes.

Expansion moves into top gear for Orkney Factors.

Stromness strongman’s weightiest test yet.

