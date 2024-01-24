news

Over 500 properties without power as Storm Jocelyn strikes

January 24, 2024 at 10:06 am

Over 500 properties are without power in the West Mainland, as another winter storm blasts its way through Orkney this Wednesday.

Storm Jocelyn has resulted in an Amber weather warning coming into force across the county, resulting in the cancellation of school transport and other disruption.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) reports that it hopes to restore power to over 500 customers in Stromness by 1pm today. Another cluster of customers in between Orphir and Stenness are expected to see their power return by 11.30am.

More to follow.

