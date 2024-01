featured news

Amber warning for wind returns tonight

January 23, 2024 at 4:12 pm

An amber weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office.

The alert is in place from 6pm tonight (Tuesday, January 23) until 8am tomorrow (Wednesday, January 24), spanning western and northern Scotland.

The forecast services say we can expect “a spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn.”

