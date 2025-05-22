  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
featured news

Volunteers sought for Clan’s Monumental Midnight Walk

Fundraisers set off on the 2011 CLAN Monumental Midnight Walk.

Over 120 people are getting set to burn the midnight oil, and trek across three different routes — all to raise money for a beloved cancer support charity.

Clan Cancer Support’s Monumental Midnight Walk will return on Saturday, June 21, to tackle a 5, 14 or 23-mile route around the West Mainland.

Volunteers are now being sought to help fulfil a number of key roles to enable the success of the walk.

Roles include marshals, safety vehicle drivers, qualified first aiders, event registration volunteers, donation cashiers and a warm-up squad for the walkers.

Karen Scott, Clan area’s team manager for the North Mainland and the Isles, said: “It is something different, it is something special to be part of in the middle of the night, seeing Orkney at its best.”

To find out more and sign up as a volunteer, click here.

Registration is also open here for those who want to take on one of the distances and raise money for Clan.