Volunteers sought for Clan’s Monumental Midnight Walk

May 22, 2025 at 2:25 pm

Over 120 people are getting set to burn the midnight oil, and trek across three different routes — all to raise money for a beloved cancer support charity.

Clan Cancer Support’s Monumental Midnight Walk will return on Saturday, June 21, to tackle a 5, 14 or 23-mile route around the West Mainland.

Volunteers are now being sought to help fulfil a number of key roles to enable the success of the walk.

Roles include marshals, safety vehicle drivers, qualified first aiders, event registration volunteers, donation cashiers and a warm-up squad for the walkers.

Karen Scott, Clan area’s team manager for the North Mainland and the Isles, said: “It is something different, it is something special to be part of in the middle of the night, seeing Orkney at its best.”

To find out more and sign up as a volunteer, click here.

Registration is also open here for those who want to take on one of the distances and raise money for Clan.

