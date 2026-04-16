Walrus wound ‘looks worse than it is’

An injury sustained by Stronsay’s visiting walrus looks “worse than it is” according to medics.

Concerns had been raised about the condition of the tusked tourist, who hauled up on the island’s pier this morning.

A wound could be seen on the animal’s flipper, and what appeared to be a large amount of blood had pooled underneath its body. It was feared that a graver injury may have been sustained to the walrus’s chest or abdomen.

The matter was quickly referred to British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), which provides medical support to sea mammals on our shores.

After further assessment of images, medics now believe that the flipper wound is the only injury to the walrus.

In a statement this Thursday evening, BDMLR said: “Photos show this to be a superficial wound as best as can be seen despite the visual of blood on the floor that may have been wiped around by a flipper, making it look worse than it is.

“This is not something we are worried about as it should heal up well in saltwater and without intervention.

“Should the animal remain in the area we will continue to monitor healing progression and note any new concerns.”

The public have been reminded that walruses are protected by law from disturbance, and are urged to follow the same advice as they would for seals when it comes to protecting the walrus from harm and viewing it safely.

You can read further advice here.