Westray’s BRCA1 gene variant the ‘tip of the iceberg’

September 6, 2024 at 9:56 am

Genetic screening of people with Orkney and Shetland ancestry is needed, according to an Orcadian scientist, whose work has led to the discovery of eight new disease-causing variants.

Professor Jim Flett Wilson is one of the scientists behind the discovery of a BRCA1 gene variant in Westray, announced last year, and a BRCA2 variant in Whalsay, Shetland — both of which increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Now, further research has led the geneticist to think that the Westray revelation was “the tip of the iceberg.”

