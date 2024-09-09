featured news

20mph speed limit consultation to be considered by councillors

September 9, 2024 at 9:42 am

Orkney Islands councillors are being asked to approve a public engagement exercise, as part of proposals to introduce an 18-month trial of 20mph speed limits on Orkney’s roads.

Under the plans, new 20mph limits would be introduced through towns and villages, with the exception of Hatston Industrial Estate, which would remain at 30mph.

See the full list of areas that the speed limit would be reduced here.

The Scottish Government is committed to implementing 20mph speed limits where it is appropriate to do so by the end of 2025.

This 18-month trial is to explore the effectiveness of the speed cut and driver adherence to the restrictions, and the outcome and results will determine whether speed limits should remain at 20mph or whether other speed reducing features are required.

Transport Scotland confirmed that they would be able to fund staff resources, consultants, materials, and the cost of data gathering up to the end of 2025.

Councillors on Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee will consider the item on Tuesday.

