featured news

Driver charged after Dounby collision

September 9, 2024 at 4:31 pm

An elderly woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence in Dounby in which a female cyclist was injured.

Police Scotland were called to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and vehicle last Thursday on the Vetquoy Road, which saw the former taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that, following the incident, the driver, a 78-year-old woman, has been charged.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Share this:

Tweet