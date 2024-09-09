featured news

Heavy rain and strong gusts expected during yellow weather warning

September 9, 2024 at 5:00 pm

A yellow weather warning and a flood alert has been issued for Orkney and Shetland tomorrow (Tuesday).

The warning is in place from 3am to 8pm and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, with gusts expected to reach close to 60mph.

Residents have been warned to prepare for localised flooding, with areas of heavy rain slow-moving over the Northern Isles on Monday night and through Tuesday morning.

These will clear from Orkney in the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

Totals of 20-40mm seem likely to fall quite widely, mostly within a six to twelve-hour period, with perhaps as much as 50-80 mm in a few locations in Shetland.

Strong winds accompanying the rain may also add to the difficult travelling conditions.

A flood alert issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned of the risk to low-lying land and roads, in addition to urban areas.

NorthLink Ferries has announced that mv Hjaltland’s arrival in Kirkwall, from Aberdeen, may be subject to delay, while all sailings of mv Hamnavoe are subject to minor weather-related delays.

The 7.45am Pentland Ferries sailing from St Margaret’s Hope will now depart at 7am, with check-in closing at 6.30am, with the return sailing from Gills Bay departing at 8.45, with check-in closing 30 minutes prior.

The 11.30am sailing from St Margaret’s Hope and 1.30pm sailing from Gills Bay are both cancelled, and the evening sailings, at 5pm from the Hope, and 6.45pm sailing from Gills are both under review.

Orkney Ferries has also warned of disruptions to services tomorrow.

People are advised to check with their travel operator for updates.

The full forecast can be found here and if you wish to sign up to receive flood alerts then click here.

Share this:

Tweet

