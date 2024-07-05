featured news

Witnesses sought after supermarket incident

July 5, 2024 at 4:31 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, after an incident took place in Lidl carpark on Saturday, June 29.

Officers say that a female pushing a trolley with two children was grabbed by the arm by another female who then held on to her, before allegedly shouting and swearing at her and following her back towards the store.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.35pm.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from a woman who approached the female with the trolley to assist her after the incident.

