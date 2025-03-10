Witnesses sought after tyre slashing

featured news

March 10, 2025 at 12:34 pm

Police are seeking any witnesses to an incident when a tyre was slashed at the start of this month.

Officers at Kirkwall Police Station are investigating the alleged instance of vandalism, whereby the tyre of a grey car was slashed while parked in the short stay car park on St Olaf’s Wynd, Kirkwall.

The incident happened between 7pm on Sunday, March 2, and 6.45am on Monday, March 3.

Members of the public with any information regarding these events and identity of the person responsible, or those in possession of CCTV/dashcams, are urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station.

