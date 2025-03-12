  • Kirkwall
Murder case re-examined — special report lifts lid on new information

Michael Ross was convicted for the murder in 2008 and his appeal was rejected in 2012. (Spindrift Photo Agency)

The Orcadian has uncovered new information which raises questions over when Michael Ross became a suspect for the 1994 murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood.

The question of when suspicion fell on the convicted murderer was a key part of his unsuccessful appeal bid in 2012, and a later attempt to challenge the conviction.

Read reactions from Ross’s legal team and a special report on our findings in this week’s edition of the newspaper, available in shops and online this afternoon.