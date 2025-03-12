breaking news

Murder case re-examined — special report lifts lid on new information

March 12, 2025 at 10:40 am

The Orcadian has uncovered new information which raises questions over when Michael Ross became a suspect for the 1994 murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood.

The question of when suspicion fell on the convicted murderer was a key part of his unsuccessful appeal bid in 2012, and a later attempt to challenge the conviction.

Read reactions from Ross’s legal team and a special report on our findings in this week’s edition of the newspaper, available in shops and online this afternoon.

