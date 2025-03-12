In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

March 12, 2025 at 3:24 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we reveal that one of Scotland’s leading lawyers is looking into questions raised by The Orcadian about the controversial case of convicted soldier Michael Ross.

It is now over 30 years on from the cold-blooded murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood, on the evening of June 2, 1994.

Ross was convicted for the crime in 2008, and the verdict was upheld at his appeal in 2012, but this week, after a lengthy period of research, The Orcadian can reveal that new information unearthed by the newspaper could open fresh avenues for the convicted murderer’s legal team.

Also in the newspaper this week is our Spring Farmer feature, with stories on a call to help farm on one of Orkney’s most remote islands, and a preview of comedian Jim Smith’s upcoming events in the county.

More inside:

Milestone for unique isles theatre.

Shock amputee demands answers.

Parents’ bid for second travel escort approved.

Distillery welcomes visitors once again.

Call to members amid Legion “crisis.”

Substation footprint comes into focus.

Orkney Folk Festival line-up confirmed.

Three-parish ploughing match takes place.

Bumper turnout for Kirkwall darts’ big day.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

