World Cup fever mounts in this week’s The Orcadian

Orkney’s Tartan Army foot soldiers proudly fly the flag in this week’s The Orcadian, with a two page spread sharing the excitement of fans heading stateside and cheering Scotland on at home.

Mystery surround the one-day appearance of portaloos at the Ring of Brodgar in a front page exclusive.

Interim leadership arrangements at Orkney Islands Council (OIC) “could create more trouble” according to an expert in public service management, in another front page exclusive.

Flying the flag for local businesses, this week’s newspaper features a 12-page Scotland Love Local Week pullout feature.

Orkney glory fills much of the sport section, with six pages of Junior Inter-County coverage.

Also in The Orcadian, this week: