Youngsters asked to help rename Balfour wards

March 18, 2025 at 10:56 am

Orkney youngsters will help rename two wards at The Balfour.

Children in P4-7 are being asked to share their ideas with NHS Orkney, in a bid to rename the hospitals two inpatient wards.

Currently the wards are called Inpatients One and Inpatients Two. The health authority are looking for suggestions which fit in with any of the following themes:

Health and Care/Healthy Lifestyles

Orkney/ScotlandNature

History/Vikings

All suggestions should be submitted to Georgie Green via georgina.green2@nhs.scot, or directly to The Balfour and should state the child’s name, age and school.

The winning pupil will be awarded a fantastic prize of a £50 voucher for the brand new

Lanes Bowling Alley and Arcade, and their school will be helped to purchase new gym equipment, as Orkney gears up to host the Island Games.

Georgie Green, practice educator at NHS Orkney, will be visiting schools as part of the competition to encourage entries.

“We believe that involving our local children in naming the Inpatient Wards is a wonderful opportunity to foster a sense of community and belonging,” she said.

“Their creativity and enthusiasm will bring a unique touch to The Balfour, making it a place that truly reflects the spirit of Orkney.

“We can’t wait to see the imaginative names they come up with!”

Entries must be submitted by May 16.

