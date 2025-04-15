featured news

£7m Scapa quay works set to begin

April 15, 2025 at 6:39 pm

Ground investigations are due to get under way on the site of Orkney Islands Council’s proposed Scapa Deep Water Quay at Deepdale in Holm this month.

This is part of a £7 million series of works which are being undertaken so that councillors can “make an informed decision” on whether or not to proceed with the project, recently estimated to cost around £275 million.

Marine-based site investigations are to follow in June but, this week, the local authority has reiterated that these extensive works do not mean the controversial port will be build.

