A tribute to friend and colleague, Dave Gray

February 22, 2024 at 4:19 pm

The team at The Orcadian wish to express their deepest and sincere sympathies to the family and close friends of journalist, Dave Gray, who passed away suddenly this week.

Dave served BBC Radio Orkney for over 30 years, and was the face, or voice, behind the community radio station.

He was a loved figure and personality, not only to the people of Orkney but further afield.

His distinctive and unique broadcasting style, combining wit, colour and articulation, resonated deeply with his listeners and the local community he was so fiercely proud to serve.

His passing leaves a huge hole not only in the world of the Orkney media, but in the entire community.

Leah Seator, editor of The Orcadian, said: “Words cannot convey the sadness felt here at The Orcadian today, as we mourn the sudden passing of Orkney journalist, Dave Gray.

“Dave was a great friend and colleague, a witty, entertaining, take-no-prisoners journalist who loved Orkney passionately, and always spoke up for his community.

“We will miss him terribly. Our thoughts are firmly with his family, friends, and the whole team at BBC Radio Orkney.”

