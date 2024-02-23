featured news

Loganair confirms new chief executive

February 23, 2024 at 3:19 pm

Loganair has appointed a new chief executive, the airline has confirmed.

Luke Farajallah will take over the role from Monday, March 4. This follows the resignation of the previous chief executive, Jonathan Hinkles.

According to the company, which runs both internal and external flights in Orkney, Mr Farajallah has extensive experience in the UK regional airline sector, having held senior roles at flybe, BA CitiExpress and Brymon Airways. He also made significant contributions while in roles at easyJet and Wizzair.

Beyond the airline industry, Mr Farajallah has worked in the onshore and offshore rotary sectors as chief executive of Specialist Aviation, and managing director of Bond Offshore Helicopters.

Loganair’s executive chairman, Peter Simpson, said: “We are pleased to welcome Luke Farajallah to Loganair as our new Chief Executive Officer.

“His commitment to operational excellence and resilience aligns perfectly with our mission to continually improve the services we offer to our valued customers.”

On his appointment, Mr Farajallah said: ‘’I am looking forward to commencing this exciting role on March 4th, and to meeting and engaging with the people of Loganair and our key partners.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility to ensure Loganair continues its proud tradition of being present in key regional areas and connecting people from some of the most remote areas of the UK. I am grateful to the board for entrusting me to lead this exceptional airline and its loyal workforce into the future.’’

