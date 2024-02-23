featured news

Deadline approaches for youth award nominations

February 23, 2024 at 4:05 pm

The deadline for recognising the efforts of the community’s young volunteers is approaching.

The Orkney Youth Awards take place on Thursday, March 21, and a host of awards will be handed out, including Saltire Awards for volunteering, Dynamic Youth, Youth Achievement and the Saltire Summit Awards.

Also at the awards, The Orcadian will be presenting its Community Award to up to 12 folk aged 12-25. Nominations for The Orcadian Community Award are now open.

If you know someone who has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the Orkney community, or who has gone the extra mile to help someone in need, you can nominate them now by printing the cut-out form on this page. The form is also available to cut out from this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

These should be handed in to Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO) by noon on Thursday, February 29. You can also email your answers to the form to Brian Cromarty on brian.cromarty@vaorkney.org.uk

Share this:

Tweet

