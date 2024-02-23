featured news

Police on the case of Blue Joe’s break-in

February 23, 2024 at 4:38 pm

Police are looking for any information regarding an alleged break-in at Blue Joe’s on Victoria Street in Kirkwall where, officers say, a window was smashed and items taken from inside.

Police believe that the incident happened shortly before 7.40pm on Thursday, February 22.

Officers say two teenage males wearing dark clothing were seen loitering near to the shop before, and then after the sound of glass being smashed was heard.

One of the males was seen to reach into the window and take items before putting them in a black rucksack, according to police.

Officer added that the teenagers were last seen walking towards Tankerness Lane.

