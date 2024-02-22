news

Police appeal after Kirkwall hit and run

February 22, 2024 at 11:52 am

An appeal for information has been issued by Police after a car was damaged in the Muddisdale Road area of Kirkwall on Tuesday.

A grey Honda HR-V sustained damage to the rear door and tyre causing it to deflate while at the carpark at the Pickaquoy Centre between 11am and 1pm on February 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting reference CR/0063066/24. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this:

Tweet

