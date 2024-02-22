featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

February 22, 2024 at 11:11 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is available now, in shops and online.

On the front page, the new leader of Orkney Islands Council, Heather Woodbridge, says she is ready to fight to further the county’s interests and ambitions on the national stage.

Also inside:

Dounby set for £1million face-lift.

Hopes for 2025 opening for Garden Square green lit.

Man jailed for depraved footage of children.

Five-figure fine after youngster loses finger in farm accident.

Well-known vet swaps Orkney for one of Earth’s remotest islands.

Do planning rules favour ancient Orcadians?

Shipwreck remains revealed in Sanday.

Octopush player set for World Championships in Malaysia in July.

