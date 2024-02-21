featured news

New sponsor announced for 2025 Island Games

February 21, 2024 at 3:31 pm

The West of Orkney Windfarm has become the latest organisation to sponsor the International Island Games, which will take place in Orkney in July next year.

The windfarm developer has become a silver sponsor of the games, joining Orkney Builders, Sheila Fleet and Nirvana Europe who are also backing the event.

The West of Orkney Windfarm is currently developing a major offshore project 30km west of the Orkney Mainland and 25km north of the Sutherland coast.

It is a multi-billion pound infrastructure scheme is scheduled to deliver first power in 2029.

The sponsorship was announced by the windfarm’s project director Stuart McAuley who was on the islands for a series of meetings recently with organisations including the Orkney Harbours Authority, EMEC and the Orkney Island Games.

He said: “This sponsorship underscores our commitment to Orkney and our belief that these islands offer a wealth of social, cultural, environmental and sporting attractions which can draw new visitors from around the world.

“We wish Orkney 2025 every success.”

Orkney 2025 chairman, Gordon Deans said: “Orkney 2025 will be the largest event that the islands have ever hosted, and the 2025 International Island Games is a brilliant opportunity to promote Orkney as the perfect host and Scotland as the perfect stage.

“2025 is an important year as it will mark the 40th year since the games began and will be the 20th Games to take place, so we’re grateful to West of Orkney Windfarm and our other sponsors for their generous support.

“The logistics of delivering this event are very complex and any sponsorship support – whether they be monetary or in kind, with these associated costs are incredibly valuable to the games.”

