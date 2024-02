news

‘Significant damage’ to vehicle prompts police appeal

February 20, 2024 at 6:14 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of “significant damage” to a vehicle parked in the Great Western Road Carpark.

Officers say the front of a red Nissan Leaf has been damaged, and that this occurred at some point between 1.20pm and 3.50pm on Saturday, February 17.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101. Â

