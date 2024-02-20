news

New OIC leader set to be appointed

February 20, 2024 at 8:10 am

Orkney Islands Council is set to elect a new leader and possible depute leader today in a special general meeting.

Councillors Heather Woodbridge and Lindsay Hall appear to be the only two candidates for the top job and have been setting out their stall in recent weeks.

The election to appoint a political leader follows former councillor James Stockan’s retirement in February.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9am.

Full coverage will be in this week’s newspaper.

