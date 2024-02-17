Featured Property of the Week

advertorial

Cashelmara, Garson Drive, Stromness

Offers over £315,000

Offered for sale is this spacious and well-presented, four-bedroom detached property offering flexible family accommodation situated in a sought-after area, close to the schools and all local amenities.

The property comprises: entrance vestibule, hall, living room, sun room, dining kitchen, utility room, four double bedrooms, bathroom, shower room and a multi-functional family room. The welcoming living room with a wood-burning stove set on a stone hearth provides a feature focal point. Sliding doors lead out to the sun room, offering a lovely sunny space to sit and relax.

The exceptional kitchen is fitted with floor and eye-level units and incorporates a preparation island with a hob and an extractor unit; integrated fridge, freezer, eye-level oven, microwave and a dishwasher.

Three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a stylish bathroom are also situated on the ground floor. On the upper floor is the fourth double bedroom with excellent storage and a shower room.

The multi-functional family room offers flexible space and boasts a small kitchenette; a superb space for a growing family or an independent relative.

Externally, a driveway provides ample parking and access to the garage with an electric door, power and lighting. The front and rear gardens are well maintained, with the front paved, and a lawn, drying area and patio to the rear.

Cashelmara has mainly uPVC triple-glazed windows and air source heating.

EPC Rating – Band D.

Viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate the accommodation on offer.

Contact 01856 877866

enquiries@harcuslaw.co.uk

www.harcuslaw.co.uk

