After 36 years, Anita Park closes Stromness Community Centre doors for the final time

A stalwart of the Stromness community has retired after 36 years of service at the town’s community centre.

Anita Park, who stepped down as centre supervisor last week, has been a central figure in the life of the centre for more than three decades.

Her retirement marks the end of an era, as the centre transitions to community ownership under the Stromness Community Development Trust.

Orkney Islands Council has extended its heartfelt thanks for Anita’s many years of dedicated service.

She leaves with the best wishes of colleagues, community partners, and the countless individuals whose lives she has touched.

Her commitment, warmth, and dedication to the community have made her a trusted and much loved presence for colleagues, the public, and community groups alike.

Throughout her time at the centre on Church Road, Anita has played a key role in supporting local organisations, coordinating activities, and ensuring the centre remained a place where people of all ages felt valued and included.

Her ability to bring people together and her genuine care for the wellbeing of others have left a lasting impact.

Anita said working at the centre had meant everything to her.

“This place has been half my life, a home, and a community that’s grown up right in front of my eyes,” said Anita.

“I’ve watched children become parents, and now even grandparents, and it’s been a privilege to give them the best experience I could. The memories, the festivals, the youth clubs, the Christmas Grotto, they’re all part of who I am.

“I’ve also had the absolute pleasure of working with so many wonderful colleagues over the years, people who supported me, challenged me, laughed with me, and helped make this centre what it is. I’m grateful to every single one of them.”

Friends and colleagues Kerry Spence and Maureen Herdman both said Anita has been at the heart of community life in Stromness.

“Anita hasn’t just worked for the community; she has been the heart of it,” they said.

“For decades she’s been the person everyone turned to for advice, the one who knew every face, and every story. She gave far more than a job ever asked of her, and she did it with humour, grit, and a generosity that shaped this place.

“We honestly don’t know what Stromness will do without her, and truth be told, we’re not convinced she’s really retiring. People like Anita don’t stop they simply keep giving, because it’s who they are.”