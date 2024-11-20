news

Agriculture Minister dicusses possible Orkney abattoir

November 20, 2024 at 4:49 pm

Two of Orkney’s elected representatives met with Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie to discuss a potential new abattoir in Kirkwall.

The meeting, which included Orkney MSP Liam McArthur and Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, as well as other stakeholders, comes after it has been suggested some of the £20million Towns Fund available in Orkney could be used as funding for an abattoir.

After the meeting Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “I was grateful to the Minister for taking the time to listen to local plans and for engaging positively on the details and how any new facility can be delivered, but also be able to operate sustainably for the long term.”

More on this story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

