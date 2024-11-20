featured news

Unsung heroes sought for medal presenting role at Orkney Island Games

November 20, 2024 at 1:01 pm

Orkney’s community champions are being sought to present medals at next year’s Island Games.

Nominations for unsung heroes from across the county are now being taken, with selected winners earning the opportunity to present medals at the multi-sport games.

The Orkney 2025 initiative aims to celebrate those who go above and beyond to make the islands a better place to live, work, and thrive.

Whether they’ve led community projects, contributed to local charities, or helped others in extraordinary ways, these unsung heroes will be recognised at the games.

Bev Clubley, head of ceremonies, said: “This is a unique chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible individuals in our community who have made outstanding contributions through their selfless and unpaid efforts.

“By nominating a community champion, you can give someone the opportunity to be recognised in a way they truly deserve and celebrate the positive impact they’ve made. We’re looking forward to saying thank you to the selected champions and acknowledging that their efforts have not gone unnoticed.”

Nominations can be made under two categories, adult community champion and junior community champion.

To nominate a deserving individual for either category, complete this nomination form.

For those who require assistance, the Orkney 2025 team welcome you to visit their office at 2 West Tankerness Lane, Kirkwall, KW15 1AL, where they will be on hand to help you through the process.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, January 17, 2025.

