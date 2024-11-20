featured news

Hail and snow as yellow weather warning extended

November 20, 2024 at 10:17 am

The yellow waring for snow and ice, that covers Orkney and much of the North of Scotland, has been extended until midday on Thursday.

Hail, snow showers and lightening were reported across Orkney on Wednesday night.

Orkney Islands Council’s roads team have been treating roads and paths across the county — but many remain slippery and people are advised to take care.

The council have issued a reminder that treatments can take time and traffic to work and asked people to drive to the conditions.

Stagecoach have also advised that routes are subject to delays and dependant on local conditions.

