featured news

Restructure will be ‘fresh start’ says Destination Orkney

November 18, 2024 at 3:26 pm

Destination Orkney will set out plans for an organisational restructure, eight months on from a mass resignation of its board.

The limited company, which promotes Orkney’s tourism industry, is preparing for a “new chapter” as it announces its AGM.

Set for November 27, the meeting will bring the “first major update”on Destination Orkney’s organisational restructure. It will also officially introduce the company’s new managing committee.

In a statement released this Monday, Destination Orkney said it was “pleased to announce a period of

restructuring and renewal” which it hopes will set the stage for a “fresh start” and a “more effective approach” to supporting Orkney tourism.

“Following a series of strategic changes earlier this year, including board restructuring and a reduced operational phase, Destination Orkney is moving forward with a renewed vision to address key industry challenges while supporting our member community,” the statement continues.

More on this in The Orcadian, available online and in shops from Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:

Tweet

