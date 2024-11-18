featured news

Yellow weather warning in force for snow and ice

November 18, 2024 at 1:20 pm

A yellow weather warning is in force for the next three days, as Orkney sees its first snowfall of the season.

Temperatures dipped on Sunday night, making way for sleety showers and icy conditions on Monday.

The Met Office is warning of snow and ice through the rest of today, as well as tomorrow and Wednesday. Temperatures overnight could be as low as -1°C, and winds are due to pick up as we head into Tuesday.

Police are advising drivers in the Highlands and Islands to “plan ahead” and allow extra time for journeys.

