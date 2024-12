news

Almost 600 Orkney homes without power

December 21, 2024 at 6:21 pm

Approximately 570 homes are without power this Saturday evening, according the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

As Orkney bears the full force of a pre-Christmas storm, power cuts have been experienced in the West Mainland, South Ronaldsay, Holm, Eday, Sanday, and Stronsay.

Eday is experiencing a whole-island blackout, but power is expected to resume by 6.30pm.

For updates on the cuts, you can visit https://powertrack.ssen.co.uk/powertrack

