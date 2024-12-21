featured news

Thunder, lightning and gales hit Orkney in pre-Christmas storm

December 21, 2024 at 4:11 pm

Lightning strikes, reports of boats leaving their moorings, and torrential horizontal rain — Orkney is weathering a pre-Christmas storm to remember.

The much-anticipated gales, forecast to reach up to 80mph, arrived this Saturday, resulting in the widespread cancellation of ferry and bus services.

This afternoon has seen reports in both Burray and Stromness of boats leaving their moorings as a result of the tremendous gusts.

Lightning strikes in the West Mainland, meanwhile, were seen and heard by many across the county. Powercuts have since been reported in Birsay, and Eday.

A yellow weather warning is currently in force, as the Met Office warns of potential damage to property. Strong winds are set to continue through Sunday.

