featured news

Stromness Academy roof inspection to take place

December 22, 2024 at 4:27 pm

An inspection of a damaged portion of the roof of Stromness Academy is set to take place on Monday.

The roof over the science department at the school was damaged as strong winds blasted the county on Saturday.

Work to secure the roof has been undertaken on Sunday and an action plan for repairs will be drawn up once the inspection has taken place.

An Orkney Islands Council spokeswoman said: “During yesterday’s high winds, damage was sustained to the roof of Stromness Academy, specifically over the science block.

“Despite the horrendous conditions yesterday, our staff and contractors mobilised quickly to meet on site and assess the situation.

“Further work to secure the roof has then been undertaken today — as conditions have allowed.

“We continue to advise that the public should avoid going close to the building while the winds remain strong.

“Follow-up inspections and work on an action plan is due to take place tomorrow (Monday).

“There is minor water damage inside the building and the school is currently closed anyway due to the Christmas break.

“Our thanks go to all those involved in the speedy resolution to this incident.”

There was widespread power cuts on Saturday as gusts in excess of 100mph were recorded.

Two boats were driven ashore in Burray, while other damage to sheds and outbuildings were reported.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...