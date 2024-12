news

Ba’ season returns

December 24, 2024 at 9:47 pm

Kirkwall is preparing once more for the return of the street game, the Ba’.

The game, contested by two sides, the Uppies and the Doonies, takes place on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with a boys game and a men’s game.

The boys’ will get this Ba’ season under way on Wednesday when they get under way at 10am, before the men’s contest at 1pm.

The sides will then meet again on New Year’s Day for a repeat of the contests, which draw huge interest.

