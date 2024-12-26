featured news

Christmas Day baby is the best present of all for the MacLeod family

December 26, 2024 at 7:24 pm

The most precious gift of all arrived for one family this Christmas Day.

An extra-special delivery came the way of Kirsty and Ross MacLeod, who were blessed with a newborn daughter.

After making her parents wait for more than a week after her due date, Eira Jane MacLeod came into this world at 12.39am, at The Balfour.

Eira’s arrival makes her among the first to be born on Christmas Day in Scotland, possibly even the second baby in the country.

It has been reported that a family from Ayr celebrated the arrival of a baby girl at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock nine minutes earlier than Eira, at 12.30am.

