Kirkwall set to be lit up by charity fundraising tractor run

December 27, 2024 at 3:07 pm

The dark winter night will glow with light-laden tractors as Orkney’s farmers pull out all the stops once more for charity.

Now in its fourth year, the Orkney Christmas Tractor Run will see all types of agricultural vehicles take over Kirkwall and maybe even beyond, in a festive treat.

The run starts at 6pm from Orkney Auction Mart on Friday, December 27.

A blaze of lights and sounds will be on display as a cavalcade of tractors, gators, diggers, lorries and more meanders its way through and around Kirkwall.

Spectators of all ages are sure to line the route to witness the spellbinding sights and sounds of the festively bedecked vehicles.

This year’s chosen charities for the proceeds of the tractor run are Orkney Prostate Awareness and Orkney Kidney Patient Association.

There is also set to be tractor runs in other areas, including South Ronaldsay and Burray, and Stromness.

See the Orkney Christmas Tractor Run Facebook page for more details and donate online here.

