Snow forecast as Orkney says farewell to 2024

December 30, 2024 at 12:34 pm

Orkney looks set for a snowy Hogmanay, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for the county.

Sleety or snowy showers combined with strong easterly winds are forecast for Tuesday, as Stromness hosts its annual Log Pull, and we prepare to say farewell to 2024.

On New Year’s Day, the weather is expected to be less severe — but there may still be some hail falling on Ba’ players’ heads.

Further south, an amber weather warning has been issued for much of the Highlands.

