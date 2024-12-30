featured news

Three recognised in New Year honours list

December 30, 2024 at 10:30 pm

Three Orcadians have been awarded the MBE in the King’s New Year honours list.

Managing director of Alfred Flett Ltd, Marty Flett, has been recognised for his years of fundraising for Clan Cancer Support.

After almost 24 years of service with Kirkwall RNLI, Kenneth Gee received his MBE for services to maritime safety.

Meanwhile, Tom Muir, exhibitions and engagement officer at Orkney Museum, has been recognised for services to Orkney folk tales.

