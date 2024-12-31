featured news

Hogmanay bluster brings power cuts

December 31, 2024 at 9:52 am

Over 650 homes are without power this Hogmanay morning, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Power cuts are widespread across hundreds of homes in the West Mainland, with some affected in St Ola, and others in Stronsay and North Ronaldsay.

Some of the blackouts are expected to last well into the afternoon, according to SSEN. You can keep a track of engineers’ progress on https://powertrack.ssen.co.uk/powertrack

This comes amid a cold and blustery end to 2024, which sees Orkney placed under a yellow weather warning for snow.

The public should take care of conditions when using roads and pavements. Updates on conditions, including the Churchill Barriers, are available via the Orkney Islands Council Facebook page.

