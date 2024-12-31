featured news

Weather disrupts TV, power and transport

December 31, 2024 at 10:34 am

A cold blast this Hogmanay has wrought disruption to transport, television reception and electricity networks in Orkney.

Stagecoach took its buses off roads across the county this morning after heavy snowfall overnight. The company has confirmed that it has reinstated its services as of 10am, with some changes remaining on the X1 route.

Meanwhile, a fault at Keelylang radio and TV mast has seen some reporting signal issues on their televisions. It is understood that this is affecting freeview services in some homes.

It is unclear what has caused the fault, but power cuts have been reported in the area near Keelylang, along with blackouts in over 650 homes across the county.

Further information is available on https://powertrack.ssen.co.uk/powertrack

Updates regarding the Churchill Barriers and road treatment can be found on Orkney Islands Council social media.

For more detailed information on travel, consult the relevant transport provider.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...