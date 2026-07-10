Aly Kemp goes above and beyond for MS fundraiser

Over £10,000 has been raised for a Multiple Sclerosis (MS) charity by one remarkable woman, who has completed the National Three Peaks Challenge — climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in under 24 hours.

Diagnosed with MS last year in the months following the Orkney Island Games, Aly Kemp, from Kirkwall, scaled the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.

Raising money through JustGiving, Aly set a target of raising £2,000 for the charity, as a thank you for the fantastic support it has provided in the wake of her diagnosis.

Such has been the support she has received, she has raised over five times her initial target after completing the energy-sapping and gruelling challenge on Saturday, July 4.

Around 40 people started at the foot of Ben Nevis at 6am on Saturday, including Aly and her friend and coach Sophie Dunnett.

Aly managed to be the first to finish, reaching the summit in exactly five hours.

A minibus then took Aly and the rest of the first group of finishers to the Lake District, where Aly climbed Scafell Pike on the same day in just three hours and seven minutes.

Next was Snowdon in Wales, which they arrived at around 3.40am on the morning of Sunday, July 5.

The 3,560ft summit was scaled in just three hours and 47 minutes, making Aly’s total time 20 hours and 54 minutes including driving time.

“Everyone’s been so supportive,” said Aly, who had her family, husband Stephen, and children Charlie and Pippa there for moral support.

“I certainly couldn’t have done it without my long-time coach and friend Sophie who was right there with me in the run up, and throughout the challenge.”

Aly, 37, has now raised more than £10,600 and counting, more than five times the original target.

Aly told The Orcadian: “I have been so touched by the support and generosity of everyone who has donated to my fundraiser.

“MS-UK is a really small charity and has really helped me over the past year with support when I’ve needed it the most.

“The team at MS-UK have told me that the donation will have a powerful impact upon their ability to continue to help and support others as they have helped and supported me.”

Aly described the challenge as one of the most difficult things she has ever done.

She explained: “The hardest thing to overcome was the pain I felt on the last of the three mountains, Snowdon.

“My legs were so fatigued at one point that I was struggling to get them to work, and the pain had me in tears.”

Despite this, Aly has said that this is just the start for her, and that she will now be looking for future challenges and opportunities to raise money for MS.

To celebrate her success, Aly has treated herself to a hotel near Chester, and has been relaxing after her triumph, enjoying a trip to the spa, getting plenty of sleep and enjoying some fantastic food.

Anyone wishing to donate to Aly’s fundraiser can do so at her JustGiving page.