Amber warning issued for snow

January 17, 2024 at 9:41 am

An amber weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office.

The alert is in place from 3pm today (Wednesday, January 17) until 6pm tomorrow (Thursday, January 18).

The weather service says: “Frequent heavy snow showers will continue to affect the Northern Isles and northwest Scotland, disrupting travel across the region.”

