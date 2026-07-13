An ‘exceptional feat’ for Orkney’s creel fishery

Orkney’s creel fishery has achieved a world-first accolade, marking high standards for responsible, transparent and community-led seafood sourcing.

The local industry has been recognised and certified against the Community Catch Standard for small scale fisheries.

By securing this, the Orkney creel fishery is setting a new benchmark for the seafood sector.

The certification recognises organisations that demonstrate strong standards in responsible sourcing, traceability, labour rights, community benefit, and stewardship of marine resources.

Linda Wood, CEO of Community Catch, said that the county was “showing what is possible when environmental responsibility, social responsibility, and community benefit go hand in hand.”

Alistair Buchan, chief executive of Orkney Fisheries Association, said that revamped approaches to marketing and accreditation are key elements of the organisation’s plans to rejuvenate the local industry. He said their efforts are gaining momentum.

“The association is working hard on building key partnerships, and we are delighted to work in close collaboration with Orkney Crab, who are committed members of our organisation and who have provided excellent leadership on Community Catch,” Mr Buchan continued.

“Our skippers have put in a lot of effort to get us to this point, so it is very satisfying to be able to mark the key milestone by receiving this recognition.”

Orkney Crab — part of the PDK Group, which specialises in the export of live shellfish from their headquarters in Oban — has taken the lead on this on behalf of the wider creel fishery.

The company processes much of the product, some of which is sold into premium UK retailers and export markets.

Paul Knight acquired the company in 2023 and committed to putting the creel fishery through the exacting certification process.

He said he was “truly passionate about the shellfish industry” and honoured that Orkney Crab has played a significant role in helping to get the new recognition for the creel fishery.

“To be first in the world to have gained accreditation to this standard is an exceptional feat for all the Orkney fishermen and an amazing achievement for us,” Mr Knight.

“I personally want to thank all those involved in the process and am delighted that everyone’s hard work and dedication has achieved this result.

“It is also a tremendous opportunity to continue to promote the outstanding world-wide brand recognition that Orkney has.”

The independent assessment of the fishery was carried out by NSF, the global certification and assurance organisation.

Dr Gemma Quilez-Badia, technical manager of food production at NSF, said: “This certification is a significant milestone for small-scale fisheries and for responsible seafood sourcing.

“Through independent third-party assessment, NSF has verified that the Orkney creel fishery meets the Community Catch Standard’s requirements for environmental stewardship, responsible fishing practices, labour rights due diligence, health and safety, and social responsibility.

“What makes this achievement especially important is that it shows robust, credible assurance can be applied in a practical way for community-based fisheries.

“Certification gives buyers greater confidence in the seafood they source, while recognising the commitment of fishing communities such as Orkney to transparent and responsible practices.”