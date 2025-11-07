featured news

Anti-20mph petition ‘not a valid objection’ says OIC

November 7, 2025 at 8:22 am

A petition signed by over 1,000 people opposing widespread 20mph speed limits in Orkney is not a “valid objection” to proposals, according to Orkney Islands Council.

Councillors will decide whether or not to green-light a blanket speed limit reduction in Orkney towns and villages, next Tuesday.

The move is aimed at “reducing the likelihood of serious accidents” in built up areas, according to OIC’s corporate director of infrastructure and organisational development, Hayley Green.

A report due to be presented to the council’s development and infrastructure committee, next Tuesday, includes details of 59 “valid objections” to the move, and 42 comments in support. It notes, however, that a petition against proposals will not be formally considered as part of the decision-making process.

The report states that the petition, which received 1,038 signatures, “could only be considered as one objection” under the formal consultation process. This is because “the signatories did not contact the council directly”. It claims, however, that “insufficient context” was provided with the petition, meaning that “it did not possess substantive evidence to be included as a valid objection”.

The council ran a public consultation on the proposals between July and September this year. A total of 53 comments received through that process will also not be considered as “valid objections”.

Should the recommendations by officers be approved on Tuesday, such a large swathe of Kirkwall would be due to become a 20mph zone that it would be easier to list the roads unaffected by the change.

Other areas included in proposals are Balfour in Shapinsay, Brinian in Rousay, Whitehall in Stronsay, Palace in Birsay, Burray, Finstown, Stenness, Dounby, Orphir, St Margaret’s Hope, St Mary’s, Stromness and Toab.

Follow The Orcadian online, and pick up next week’s newspaper, for more on this story.

