Archaeological tests to determine final resting places of Sanday whale pod

July 15, 2024 at 2:11 pm

Archaeological tests will determine where 77 pilot whales, fatally stranded in Sanday last Thursday, will be buried.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has confirmed this Monday that disposal of the carcasses at sea has now been ruled out, following advice from environmental regulators.

“We’re now further exploring the options on the island around burial, with a minimum of eight different sites needed to meet the requirements set by SEPA,” an OIC spokeswoman said.

“Landowners have been coming forward and meetings have been taking place this morning.

“With over 700 known archaeological sites on Sanday, the final sites that are chosen will be determined following archaeological tests — but burial will begin as soon as practicable.”

In the aftermath of the stranding — believed to be one of Scotland’s largest in living memory — pathologists, vets and volunteers have flocked to beach at Tresness. The community in Sanday have shown their support for these efforts by offering accommodation, food, and on-site assistance.

The council spokeswoman added: “The community response that came into effect following this incident has been, and continues to be, incredible in some very difficult circumstances — and we thank all for their efforts.”

It is understood that initial work by pathologists to determine the cause of the stranding is due to conclude this Monday.

