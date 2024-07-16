featured news

Sanday pilot whales to be laid to rest in eight grave sites

July 16, 2024 at 10:01 am

An operation to bury lay a pod of 77 whales to rest in Sanday is set to begin today (Tuesday).

Eight separate grave sites have been identified by Orkney Islands Council (OIC), and work is now set to begin alongside farmers to bury the pilot whales, which fatally stranded at Tresness last week.

OIC’s corporate director of neighbourhood services and infrastructure, Hayley Green, explained that archaeological tests have determined the suitability of burial sites.

“Sanday is a land rich in archaeology and protected bird and wildlife species, so it has been challenging to identify eight suitable sites for the burial of the 77 deceased whales,” she said.

“However, thanks to the community I am pleased to report that this has now been achieved and those sites have already been cleared for use.

“I have PPE thanks to NHS Orkney to share with the farming community who will be undertaking the burial operation on Tuesday. Local farmer, James Muir, will continue to co-ordinate the clearance effort, the digging of a number of sites and the onward burial and re-coverage. Our huge thanks are extended to him — and all other farmers — for agreeing to assist with what will be a very unpleasant job.”

The council, which is understood to have chartered one of the North Isles ferries to carry additional plant equipment to Sanday, expects the burials to be complete by Wednesday at the latest.

“We would respectfully ask that people stay away from the burial activity for their own safety and stress that this will not make for pleasant viewing,” Ms Green added.

“Farmers will be using local digging equipment and trailers available to them, and in addition Orkney Builders is supplying equipment which will be arriving in Sanday on a charter ferry mid-morning on Tuesday.

“Again, we extend our thanks to Orkney Builders, Orkney Ferries for the swift charter arrangement, Sanday Community Council and all those external partners who have been supporting us through this marine tragedy.

“We have descended on Sanday and been welcomed with nothing but open arms from the extensive offers of assistance, from making sure we have had transport, to a hot meal, nothing has been too much trouble.

“The investigations continue into the cause of this mass beaching, and I am sure an update will be provided by the relevant authority once more is known.

“As has been quoted in the past, the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. If I have taken away one thing from this tragedy, it is that our community spirit here in Orkney remains as strong as ever.”

Share this:

Tweet

