NHS Orkney responds to Daisy Villa concerns

July 17, 2024 at 12:59 pm

NHS Orkney has responding to concerns regarding the future of pharmacy services in South Ronaldsay and Burray.

Daisy Villa, the GP practice which serves the two islands, is set to change hands, and NHS Orkney are currently seeking a new medical team to run it.

As part of the procurement process, it has been indicated that Daisy Villa will cease to be a “dispensing practice”. This has sparked concern in the community, with some sharing fears that they will have to make a long round-trip to Kirkwall in order to collect their prescriptions.

Responding to this feedback, NHS Orkney’s head of primary care services, John Daniels, said: “I can confirm that the procurement process is underway for the provision of Primary Care Services at Daily Villa Surgery.

“The first phase is due to be completed on August 2, at which point we will review all submitted proposals.

“ We have become aware of social media activity where a line from the procurement document was quoted.

“Understandably, concerned members of local communities have subsequently discussed the requirements for the practice to no longer have a dispensary.

“We apologise for any upset this information may have caused and want to provide reassurance that whilst the information has been quoted correctly, it also needs to be understood in the context of the broader procurement process and the conversations NHS Orkney has had with interested parties.

“ The formal procurement process is confidential. However, as per previous communications, NHS Orkney remains committed to maintaining high-quality Primary Care Services for the registered patients at Daisy Villa. Wherever possible, this would see continuity of the services provided by Drs Simon and Catriona Kemp, who have served the local community so well.”

